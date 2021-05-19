Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Buys 5,944 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 82.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,138,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027,154 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,490,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,940,000 after buying an additional 3,862,841 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,465,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,735,000 after buying an additional 1,163,431 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,712,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,780,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,998,000 after buying an additional 566,134 shares during the period. 58.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.46.
In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,562.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink
Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here
. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:KHC opened at $43.69 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $44.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.21, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.
The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. Equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.
About The Kraft Heinz
The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.
