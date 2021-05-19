Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Buys New Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,710,000 after buying an additional 98,797 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 437,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,983,000 after acquiring an additional 45,647 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 66,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

In related news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $334,226.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,248 shares in the company, valued at $9,004,944.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $1,664,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,475,534.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,675,951 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ARE opened at $173.63 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.50 and a 12 month high of $181.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.84.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.64%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

