Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,748 shares during the period. Kimco Realty comprises 0.8% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Kimco Realty worth $6,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,207,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,652,000 after buying an additional 190,913 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 38,303 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 427,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KIM has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.47.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.14.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 46.26%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

