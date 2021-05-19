Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,313 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,469 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 0.6% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $78.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $226.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.87. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $50.91 and a 12-month high of $80.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,623,560. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.19.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

