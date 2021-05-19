Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Cuts Position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. cut its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,872 shares during the quarter. Ituran Location and Control comprises about 1.4% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. owned approximately 2.12% of Ituran Location and Control worth $10,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITRN opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.03. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $541.22 million, a P/E ratio of -85.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $63.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. Ituran Location and Control had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 23.94%. Analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ITRN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Ituran Location and Control from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ituran Location and Control from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

