Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,332 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in SEA by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SEA by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in SEA by 16.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 442 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in SEA by 94.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 6.5% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Shares of SE opened at $228.00 on Wednesday. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $68.10 and a twelve month high of $285.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.72 billion, a PE ratio of -77.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

