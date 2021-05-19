Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Booking by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Booking by 12.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Booking by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 6.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Booking by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

BKNG stock opened at $2,211.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,381.99 and its 200-day moving average is $2,197.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $90.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,532.83 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

