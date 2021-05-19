Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 196.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,455 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist boosted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $54.84 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.03 and its 200 day moving average is $55.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $221.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

