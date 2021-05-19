Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $22.40 Million Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the quarter. Wix.com accounts for 3.0% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Wix.com worth $22,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WIX. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com stock opened at $226.58 on Wednesday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $190.24 and a 12-month high of $362.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of -87.82 and a beta of 1.64.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WIX shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Wix.com from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.28.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

