Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $3.17 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,666 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.4% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $480.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $229.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $361.44 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $498.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $479.73.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.08.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

