Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $36.42 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 255.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,855 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.9% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $378.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $379.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.38. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $268.34 and a 12 month high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

