Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $6.28 Million Stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,546 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 170,350 shares during the quarter. Bed Bath & Beyond makes up about 0.8% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. owned 0.20% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $6,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $411,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,565 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at $2,213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at $6,123,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at $1,042,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000.

BBBY stock opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBBY. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

