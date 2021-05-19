Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $6.94 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 0.9% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BABA opened at $213.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.48. The company has a market cap of $578.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $196.70 and a 1-year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.27.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

