Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Increases Position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 134.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,786 shares during the period. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF worth $34,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $51.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $417.22. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $35.66 and a 1 year high of $55.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

