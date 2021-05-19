Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Invests $1.68 Million in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 64,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 15,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total transaction of $67,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,053.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $1,664,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,163 shares in the company, valued at $33,475,534.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,265 shares of company stock worth $9,675,951 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.71.

ARE opened at $173.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.50 and a 12 month high of $181.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.84.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 62.64%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

