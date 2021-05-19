Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Makes New $2.80 Million Investment in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 172,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,000. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.70% of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 56.5% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 41,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 14,850 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 54.4% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 901,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,380,000 after acquiring an additional 69,001 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BIZD opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.92. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $16.95.

