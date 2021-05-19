Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Purchases 1,126 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,332 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SE. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 15.7% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,735,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $610,604,000 after buying an additional 370,735 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SEA by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SEA by 2,404.4% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SEA by 22.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,282 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SE. Macquarie raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on SEA in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $228.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.41 and a 200-day moving average of $220.04. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $68.10 and a 12 month high of $285.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.72 billion, a PE ratio of -77.55 and a beta of 1.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

