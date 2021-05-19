Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Purchases 1,251 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,733,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,091,000 after buying an additional 244,712 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,490,000 after buying an additional 381,247 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,986,000 after buying an additional 14,556 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $866,682,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,237,000 after buying an additional 541,603 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANTM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.81.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $393.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.25%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

