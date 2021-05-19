Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Purchases 4,435 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 0.9% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.27.

NYSE:BABA opened at $213.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.48. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $196.70 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $578.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.20 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.