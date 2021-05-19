Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Purchases Shares of 172,835 VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 172,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,000. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. owned 0.70% of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 41,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 14,850 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 901,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 69,001 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF stock opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.92. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.