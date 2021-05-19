Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.7% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,303.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,288.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1,984.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,347.01 and a 1-year high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,405.72, for a total transaction of $168,400.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total value of $2,848,280.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,036 shares of company stock worth $91,551,013 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.