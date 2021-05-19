Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Raises Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,045 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.96.

Shares of COST stock opened at $382.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $293.84 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $369.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

