Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Raises Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 83.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.2% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $18,772,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 55.6% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in NIKE by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 60,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,629,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE stock opened at $135.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.82 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.48.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Williams Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

