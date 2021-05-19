Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 114 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $901,810,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $559,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,825,000 after buying an additional 179,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,932,000 after buying an additional 100,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Booking by 8,402.7% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 77,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 76,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,211.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,381.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,197.49. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,532.83 and a 12-month high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.