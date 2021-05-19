Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 170,350 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. reduced its position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,546 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 170,350 shares during the quarter. Bed Bath & Beyond comprises about 0.8% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $6,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 33,307 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 620.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,730 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 70,390 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,687,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,123,000.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBBY. Raymond James lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.90. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

