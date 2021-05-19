Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 316 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,793 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 0.5% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,259.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.65.

NYSE:MA opened at $363.07 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.43, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

