Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 3,950 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,150 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises 0.5% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 404.8% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 180,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,123,240. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $121.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $53.31 and a one year high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $111.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.40.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

