Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 3,950 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,150 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 0.5% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, ICAP increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $121.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $53.31 and a one year high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $111.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total transaction of $731,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,684 shares of company stock worth $25,123,240 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.