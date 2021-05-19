Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 5,872 Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 497,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,872 shares during the period. Ituran Location and Control makes up 1.4% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. owned 2.12% of Ituran Location and Control worth $10,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,645,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,295,000 after purchasing an additional 650,763 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,421,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,078,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 480,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,089 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 244,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the fourth quarter valued at $4,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

ITRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ituran Location and Control from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of Ituran Location and Control stock opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average of $20.03. The firm has a market cap of $541.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.40 and a beta of 1.38. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $23.86.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $63.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.82 million. Ituran Location and Control had a positive return on equity of 23.94% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. This is a positive change from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Ituran Location and Control Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.