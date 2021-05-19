Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 7,493 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,493 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,232,440,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,207,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,113,000 after purchasing an additional 579,990 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,132,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,750,000 after purchasing an additional 413,025 shares during the last quarter. Northwood Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,488,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 502,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,545,000 after buying an additional 301,674 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.73.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXP opened at $112.41 on Wednesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $113.15. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.92%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.