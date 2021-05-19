Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Takes Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,710,000 after purchasing an additional 98,797 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 437,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,983,000 after purchasing an additional 45,647 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 66,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $173.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $144.50 and a one year high of $181.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.64 and its 200 day moving average is $168.84.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.64%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $1,664,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,475,534.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total value of $67,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $757,053.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,265 shares of company stock worth $9,675,951 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.71.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

