Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Takes Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 119,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,782,000. iShares MSCI China ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. owned about 0.14% of iShares MSCI China ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 176,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,316,000 after buying an additional 59,302 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,621,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 173,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 77,088 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,832,000.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

NASDAQ MCHI opened at $79.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.72. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $59.01 and a 1-year high of $97.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.