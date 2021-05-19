Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Trims Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lowered its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,748 shares during the quarter. Kimco Realty accounts for 0.8% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. owned 0.08% of Kimco Realty worth $6,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,207,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,652,000 after buying an additional 190,913 shares during the period. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 38,303 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $1,754,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 427,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KIM. Mizuho upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.47.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.14. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.26%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

