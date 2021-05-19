Analysts Anticipate Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) to Post -$0.18 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) will report ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Daré Bioscience’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Daré Bioscience reported earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daré Bioscience will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.63). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Daré Bioscience.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07.

DARE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DARE. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience in the first quarter worth $28,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience in the first quarter worth $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 22.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 48,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. 5.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DARE stock opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.65. Daré Bioscience has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $3.85.

About Daré Bioscience

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

