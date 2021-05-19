Analysts Anticipate Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $276.06 Million

Equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will report sales of $276.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $273.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $279.35 million. Dolby Laboratories reported sales of $246.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $319.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DLB shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total value of $1,361,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $2,988,118.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 49,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 15,849 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 11,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $94.92 on Wednesday. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $55.49 and a 12 month high of $104.74. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

