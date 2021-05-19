Analysts Anticipate NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Will Announce Earnings of $2.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) will announce earnings of $2.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NRG Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $3.57. NRG Energy posted earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NRG Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to $6.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $7.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NRG Energy.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 297.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NRG. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,306,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,132,000 after purchasing an additional 131,366 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,058,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,029,000 after buying an additional 3,620,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,622,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,593,000 after buying an additional 597,030 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,075,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,779,000 after acquiring an additional 449,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NRG Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,689,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,183,000 after acquiring an additional 57,610 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NRG traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $34.08. The stock had a trading volume of 14,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,126. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $44.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 32.83%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

