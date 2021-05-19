Analysts Anticipate Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Umpqua reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 79.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.01 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.36.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 276.0% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 45,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 33,681 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Umpqua during the first quarter worth $524,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Umpqua by 328.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 221,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 169,618 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Umpqua by 8.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 31,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Umpqua by 9.8% during the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,753,000 after buying an additional 140,573 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.44. Umpqua has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $19.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

