Analysts Expect Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $960,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) will report sales of $960,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.66 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $38.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.00 million to $40.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Allogene Therapeutics.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21.

ALLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.92.

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 431,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,824,863.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,472,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,372,000 after purchasing an additional 160,057 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,343,000 after purchasing an additional 654,713 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 21.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,381,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,080,000 after purchasing an additional 424,778 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 5.4% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,305,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,081,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,678,000. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALLO opened at $29.92 on Wednesday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.28.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

