Analysts Expect Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.77. Atlantic Union Bankshares reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AUB has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.40.

Shares of AUB stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.94. 9,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,770. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.07. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. 67.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.