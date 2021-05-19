Analysts Expect Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enable Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Enable Midstream Partners reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Enable Midstream Partners.

Get Enable Midstream Partners alerts:

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.79 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENBL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Enable Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.65.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 939.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 722,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after buying an additional 652,575 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 21.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,255,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,614,000 after buying an additional 405,132 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 46.3% during the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 453,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 143,680 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $2,262,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $716,000. Institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enable Midstream Partners stock opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.18 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Enable Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $8.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Enable Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 65.35%.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enable Midstream Partners (ENBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.