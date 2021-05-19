Analysts Expect J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $306.83 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) will announce sales of $306.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $315.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $291.00 million. J & J Snack Foods posted sales of $214.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover J & J Snack Foods.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $256.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.03 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of JJSF opened at $169.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.10 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $174.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 207.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,008 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,106,000 after purchasing an additional 17,184 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 37,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 9,664 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J & J Snack Foods (JJSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.