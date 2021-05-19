Analysts Expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $351.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) to report sales of $351.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $321.24 million to $369.00 million. Red Rock Resorts reported sales of $108.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 224.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($1.19). Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $352.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.15.

Shares of RRR stock opened at $40.57 on Wednesday. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $42.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 2.55.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

