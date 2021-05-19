Analysts Expect Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $337.13 Million

Equities analysts expect Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) to post sales of $337.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vivint Smart Home’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $336.44 million and the highest is $337.82 million. Vivint Smart Home posted sales of $303.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vivint Smart Home.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $332.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.87 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VVNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vivint Smart Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of VVNT stock opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.50 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average of $17.81. Vivint Smart Home has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $25.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVNT. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $726,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

