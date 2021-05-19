Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for loanDepot (LDI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for loanDepot (NYSE: LDI):

5/18/2021 – loanDepot was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “loanDepot Inc. provides mortgage and non-mortgage loan products. The Company offers consumer credit products to customers, ranging from home loans to unsecured personal loans. loanDepot Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

5/11/2021 – loanDepot was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “loanDepot Inc. provides mortgage and non-mortgage loan products. The Company offers consumer credit products to customers, ranging from home loans to unsecured personal loans. loanDepot Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

5/10/2021 – loanDepot had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $23.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – loanDepot had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $23.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – loanDepot had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

4/21/2021 – loanDepot was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

NYSE:LDI traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.84. 288,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,754. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $39.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.54.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. loanDepot’s quarterly revenue was up 170.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at $997,000.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

