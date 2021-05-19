Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 19th (ACB, ADOCY, AKRO, AKU, ALGS, ALPN, ALTG, ALTM, ALTR, AOUT)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, May 19th:

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution. The Company’s purpose-built facilities, which integrate technologies across all processes, are defined by automation and customization. The Company has a funded capacity of more than 500,000 kilograms per year, as well as sales and operations in 24 countries across 5 continents. “

Adocia (OTCMKTS:ADOCY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Adocia SAS is a biotechnology company which is engaged in the development of insulin therapy. The Company develops a BioChaperone platform used for therapeutic protein delivery in regenerative medicine and chronic disease. Adocia SAS is based in Lyon, France. “

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Akumin Inc. is a provider of freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services principally in the United States. The company’s imaging procedures include MRI, CT, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, mammography and other interventional procedures. Akumin Inc. is based in PLANTATION, Fla. “

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of antiviral therapies for chronic hepatitis B and coronaviruses as well as liver diseases. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders and other diseases. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc., formerly known as Nivalis Therapeutics, is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Alta Equipment Company is an industrial and construction equipment company. It offers new and used industrial products and construction products which includes aerial fleet, forklifts, plows, trailers, wheel loaders, recycling/demolition machines, concrete paving equipment, excavators, pavers, cranes, earthmoving, compact equipment and materials handling products. Alta Equipment Company, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp., is based in Livonia, Michigan. “

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian Basin midstream C-corporation. The company or its subsidiaries own substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing Apache Corporation’s production in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin. Altus Midstream Company, formerly known as Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Altair Engineering Inc. is focused on the development and broad application of simulation technology to synthesize and optimize designs, processes and decisions for business performance. The company serves broad industry segments. Altair Engineering Inc. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is a provider of outdoor products and accessories, including hunting, fishing, camping, shooting and personal security and defense products, for rugged outdoor enthusiasts. The company produces products under the brands Caldwell(R); Crimson Trace(R); Wheeler(R); Tipton(R); Frankford Arsenal(R); Lockdown(R); BOG(R); Hooyman(R); Smith & Wesson Accessories(R); M&P Accessories(R); Thompson/Center Arms Accessories(TM); Performance Center Accessories(R); Schrade(R); Old Timer(R); Uncle Henry(R); Imperial(R); BUBBA(R); UST(R); LaserLyte(R); and MEAT!. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is based in COLUMBIA. “

Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Assure Holdings Corp. works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services which support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. Assure Holdings Corp. is based in DENVER. “

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ARKO Holdings Ltd. whose primary asset is a controlling stake in GPM Investments. ARKO Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II, is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$9.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have C$7.75 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$8.75.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They currently have a C$12.00 price target on the stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity to C$11.25. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Tudor Pickering. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$14.00 target price on the stock.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €118.00 ($138.82) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price target raised by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$38.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Troilus Gold (CVE:TLG) was upgraded by analysts at Cormark from a buy rating to a top pick rating.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$60.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

