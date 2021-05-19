Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 19th (ASRT, ATLKY, ATTO, AUTO, AXTI, AZZ, BMO, BNPQY, BNS, BPMP)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, May 19th:

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Assertio Holdings Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its portfolio consists of branded prescription neurology, inflammation and pain medications. The company’s business development includes acquisitions, licensing and mergers. Assertio Holdings Inc., formerly known as Assertio Therapeutics Inc., is based in LAKE FOREST, Ill. “

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $70.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

Atento (NYSE:ATTO)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Atento S.A. is a provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America and Spain. Its CRM BPO services include customer service, sales, credit management, technical support, back office, and service desk, as well as other BPO process services, such as training activities, workstation infrastructure, interactive voice response port implementation, telecommunications infrastructure, application development, and others. The Company’s clients are mostly multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and finance, health, consumption and public administration, among others. Atento S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AutoWeb, Inc. provides consumer leads and associated marketing services primarily to automotive dealers and manufacturers throughout the United States. It also provides consumers with robust and original online automotive content. AutoWeb Inc., formerly known as Autobytel Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, CA. “

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AZZ Inc. is a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the markets of power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial in protecting metal and electrical systems used to build and enhance the world’s infrastructure. AZZ Metal Coatings is a leading provider of metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot dip galvanizing to the North American steel fabrication industry. AZZ Energy is dedicated to delivering safe and reliable transmission of power from generation sources to end customers, and automated weld overlay solutions for corrosion and erosion mitigation to critical infrastructure in the energy markets worldwide. “

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bank of Montreal is one of the largest banks in North America, is also one of Canada’s oldest banks. The bank offers a complete range of financial services in our chosen markets on both sides of the Canada-United States border. The bank offers to all of their clients not just financial products, but knowledge-based solutions, custom-made to add value in their financial affairs. “

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an overweight rating.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $74.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

CRH (NYSE:CRH) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an outperform rating. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

