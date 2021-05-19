Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Trane Technologies (TT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT):

5/18/2021 – Trane Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $206.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes and transportation. Trane Technologies plc, formerly known as Ingersoll-Rand Plc, is based in SWORDS, Ireland. “

5/12/2021 – Trane Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $205.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Trane Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $180.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Trane Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $170.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Trane Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $175.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Trane Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $157.00 to $184.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Trane Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes and transportation. Trane Technologies plc, formerly known as Ingersoll-Rand Plc, is based in SWORDS, Ireland. “

5/7/2021 – Trane Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes and transportation. Trane Technologies plc, formerly known as Ingersoll-Rand Plc, is based in SWORDS, Ireland. “

5/6/2021 – Trane Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $164.00 to $181.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Trane Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $205.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Trane Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $180.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/6/2021 – Trane Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $175.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Trane Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $157.00 to $184.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Trane Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $187.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Trane Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $157.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Trane Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $173.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Trane Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $157.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Trane Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes and transportation. Trane Technologies plc, formerly known as Ingersoll-Rand Plc, is based in SWORDS, Ireland. “

4/12/2021 – Trane Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $187.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Trane Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $173.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $179.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.78 and a 200 day moving average of $155.48. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $79.46 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after buying an additional 19,880 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

