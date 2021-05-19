Analyzing Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) and VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) and VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Global Medical REIT and VICI Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Medical REIT -6.11% -1.46% -0.57% VICI Properties 64.43% 7.59% 4.24%

This table compares Global Medical REIT and VICI Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Medical REIT $70.73 million 12.26 $9.23 million $0.75 19.01 VICI Properties $894.80 million 18.39 $545.96 million $1.48 20.70

VICI Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Global Medical REIT. Global Medical REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VICI Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.1% of Global Medical REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Global Medical REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of VICI Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Global Medical REIT and VICI Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Medical REIT 0 0 3 0 3.00 VICI Properties 0 4 13 1 2.83

Global Medical REIT presently has a consensus target price of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 2.92%. VICI Properties has a consensus target price of $30.35, indicating a potential downside of 0.71%. Given Global Medical REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Global Medical REIT is more favorable than VICI Properties.

Risk and Volatility

Global Medical REIT has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VICI Properties has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Global Medical REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. VICI Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Global Medical REIT pays out 109.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. VICI Properties pays out 89.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Medical REIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and VICI Properties has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

VICI Properties beats Global Medical REIT on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc. is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs. Its properties are leased to industry leading gaming and hospitality operators, including Caesars Entertainment, Inc., Century Casinos Inc., Hard Rock International, JACK Entertainment and Penn National Gaming, Inc. VICI Properties also owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties' strategy is to create the nation's highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio.

