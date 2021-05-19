Analyzing SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) and Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) and Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SVMK and Wix.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SVMK 0 2 4 0 2.67 Wix.com 0 1 16 0 2.94

SVMK currently has a consensus price target of $26.83, indicating a potential upside of 48.05%. Wix.com has a consensus price target of $320.88, indicating a potential upside of 41.62%. Given SVMK’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SVMK is more favorable than Wix.com.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.5% of SVMK shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of Wix.com shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of SVMK shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

SVMK has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wix.com has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SVMK and Wix.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SVMK -26.35% -29.97% -11.44% Wix.com -15.92% -46.89% -8.49%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SVMK and Wix.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SVMK $307.42 million 8.59 -$73.86 million ($0.56) -32.37 Wix.com $761.09 million 16.68 -$86.41 million ($0.99) -228.87

SVMK has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wix.com. Wix.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SVMK, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Wix.com beats SVMK on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc. provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct. The company also provides SurveyMonkey Audience, which enables organizations to collect and analyze real-time actionable data from targeted panelists; Expert solutions offers a suite of pre-built market research software modules, such as ad and video creative, product concept, packaging and logo design, brand name, and messaging and claims analysis for customers to test product and marketing concepts; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution; SurveyMonkey Apply, an application management solution; and Wufoo that helps users create web and mobile forms, collect file uploads, and receive online payments. It serves financial services, internet, technology, healthcare, media and entertainment, consumer goods and retail, transportation and logistics, government agencies, manufacturing, energy, education, professional services, and non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as SurveyMonkey Inc. and changed its name to SVMK Inc. in March 2013. SVMK Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications. It also provides Ascend by Wix, which offers its users access to a suite of approximately 20 products or features enabling them to connect with their customers, automate their work, and grow their business; Wix Logo Maker that allows users to generate and print a logo using artificial intelligence; Wix Answers, a support infrastructure enabling its users to help their users across various channels; and Wix Payments, a payment platform, which helps its users receive payments from their users through their Wix Website. In addition, the company offers various vertical-specific applications that business owners use to operate various aspects of their business online. Further, it provides a range of complementary services, including App Market that offers its registered users the ability to install and uninstall a range of free and paid web applications; Wix Marketplace, an online marketplace that brings users seeking help in creating and managing a website, together with Web experts; and Wix App, a native mobile application, which enables users to manage their Websites and Wix operating systems. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 197 million registered users and 5.5 million premium subscriptions. The company was formerly known as Wixpress Ltd. Wix.com Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

