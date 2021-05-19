Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.14.

PLAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anaplan in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

Get Anaplan alerts:

In other Anaplan news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,866 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $1,712,137.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,750.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.27, for a total value of $2,577,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,361,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,975,796.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,678 shares of company stock worth $11,593,479 in the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLAN opened at $53.92 on Wednesday. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $41.51 and a 52 week high of $86.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.93 and a beta of 2.05.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $122.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. Research analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.